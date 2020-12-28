Daily Ent Recap Dec 28: AR Rahman's Mother Passes Away And Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passing away to Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song Of Scorpions to release in 2021, many celebrities made headlines on December 28. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away

AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away in Chennai. She was not keeping good health. Her cremation would be done later in the day on December 28. AR Rahman shared a photo of his mother on Twitter. She was married to Indian music composer Rajagopala Kulashekharan who has composed music for 127 songs.

Irrfan Khan's last film The Song of Scorpions to release in 2021

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song of Scorpions will finally release in 2021. Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a post on Twitter and made the announcement. The late versatile actor Irrfan Khan plays the role of a camel trader in the film. The story of the movie revolves around twisted love and revenge.

IRRFAN'S LAST MOVIE... #Irrfan's last film - #TheSongOfScorpions - to release in 2021... Directed by Anup Singh... Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies. pic.twitter.com/RHJzxNYbXl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2020

Pritam Singh alleges Shiv Sena worker vandalised his shop

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Pritam Singh took to Twitter to appeal to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra that his shop has been vandalised for supporting Kangana Ranaut. He has said that a Shiv Sena goon named Karan Tulli physically assaulted him in Nagpur for supporting the actor. He also sought help from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Honorable #mohanbhagawat ji @RSSorg plz I need help. I am from Nagpur. I have recently started my small takeaway food business in nagpur. local goon KARAN TULLI came n physically assaulted me n started abusing me and my parents in front of all. Need help sir 🙏 — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 27, 2020

Wonder Woman 3 announced

Warner Bros has announced that the third installment of the popular DC superhero franchise Wonder Woman has been announced. The movie will be directed by Patty Jenkins and Gal Gaddot will be essaying the iconic character of Wonder Woman. Neither the cast not plot of the movie have not been announced yet.

'Hey Sinamika' cast wraps up the shoot of the film

The shooting of the film Hey Sinamika which stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hyadri has been completed on time. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared several BTS pictures from the sets. Bahubali scriptwriter Madhan Karky has written the story.

Image courtesy- AR Rahman's Twitter and @irrfan Instagram

