Arabic Language Day: 3 Best Arabic Songs That You Must Check Out

December 18 is celebrated as the world Arabic Language Day. It was established by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2010. It was established to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity. It was also observed to promote equal use of its six official languages. The date December 18 was chosen for the World Arabic Language Day because on the same day in 1973 the General Assembly approved Arabic as an official UN language. On the occasion, here are several Arabic music videos that are adored by the fans.

READ | Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Troubled Relationship With Her Mother

3 best Arabic music videos

LM3ALLEM

Saad Lamjarred is a Moroccan pop sensation who dominated the YouTube charts when he released his song LM3ALLEM. The word LM3ALLEM translates to a teacher or a boss. The song was a sensation all around the world, even among the non-Arabic music enthusiasts. The song has some catchy beats, and the lyrics apparently focuses on God, as Saad is seen praising him through his words. When the song was released by the singer on his official YouTube channel, it garnered over 4.2 million likes. It was released on May 2, 2015. Here is the link.

READ | Shreeram Lagoo: Remembering The Three Best Plays By 'Natsamrat'

Boushret Kheir

Boushret Kheir is one of the most viewed Arabic songs on YouTube and several other music streaming platforms. Hussain Al Jassami is the man behind this pop Arabic hit. The name ‘Boushret Kheir’ literally translates to Good tiding. The lyrics of Boushret Kheir are its main attraction. It was released on May 15, 2014. It is a tuneful melody that has garnered the artist praise from the music critics. Here is the link.

READ | Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' Cape Sells For Astonishing $190,750, Sets Auction Record

Nour El Ein

Nour El Ein is an Arabic song by an Egyptian singer Amr Diab. The song was released in the year April 2012. The song was one of the most viewed songs of the year. It received over 246 thousand likes with its release on YouTube. Fans are still flooding the comment section seven years after the song's release. Here is the link.

READ | Sacred Games' Bunty Summoned In Thalaiva Rajinikanth's 'Darbar'; Read Full Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.