Shreeram Lagoo: Remembering The Three Best Plays By 'Natsamrat'

Shriram Lagoo, a renowned Indian theatre and film actor, passed away on December 17. He has appeared in over 250 films and has made over 20 plays in Marathi, and several plays in Hindi and Gujrat. He is also a ENT surgeon, and a social activist. He supported social activist Anna Hazare, in his anti-corruption campaign, and held a fast despite his old age. Here are three of his most famous plays:

Dr Shreeram Lagoo's plays

Natsamrat – Emperor of the theatres

Natsamrat is a Marathi language play, penned by the famous Marathi playwright Kusumagraj. It is one of the most iconic plays of the Marathi theatre. It was first staged in the year 1970. Dr. Shriram Lagoo played the lead role of the ‘Natsamrat’ in the play for a very long time. The word ‘Natsamrat’ translates to the ‘Emperor of the theatre’. The film that was inspired from the play released in 2016, and it went on to become the highest-grossing film of Marathi cinema at the time of its release until Sairat stole the spot.

Mi Sunder Honar – I will become beautiful

Mi Sunder Honar is one of the most critically acclaimed plays of the Marathi theatre prominently due to the theme of ‘being trapped’ in a place of our own, and the lack of freedom that the characters in the play have to face. Mi Sunder Honar is set in an almost royal house and focuses on the family that has occupied the grand mansion. In the play, Dr. Shriram Lagoo played a minor role of a doctor, but his performance was adored by the fans and critics alike.

Surya Pahilela Manus – The Man who saw the Sun

Suyra Pahilela Manus is a play that revolves around Socrates’ thoughts and philosophies that are relevant even in today’s era. It explores Socrates’ philosophy regarding the modern-day thoughts, the society, and the politics that is entangled in the fabric of the society. The play is written by Makarand Sathe, and was critically acclaimed.

