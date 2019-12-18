Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' Cape Sells For Astonishing $190,750, Sets Auction Record

Superman is one of the most iconic characters of the DC comic books. The caped crusader became the symbol of ‘Hope’ for many fans. The character of Superman was later introduced to the big screen and was played by many celebrated actors. The actors who played the role of the Sun God included Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavil, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh, and others. Recently, the iconic costume worn by Christopher Reeve’s Superman made the headlines. Read more to know about the whole story.

Superman’s iconic cape sold at an astonishing amount

Recently, Julien’s Auction made an announcement that broke the internet. The news was that the cape was worn by Christopher Reeve’s Superman, in 1978’s Superman: The Movie was sold for an astonishing amount of $193,750. In 2007, a complete costume from the film was sold for $115,000. The following year Julien’s Auction sold a costume from the 1983 Superman film, where the Paragon of Hope turned evil. It was sold for a whopping amount of $200,000. But apparently, you do not even need the entire costume to bag a premium price, as just a cape from the suit sold for over $190,000, in the recent auction, setting a world record for the highest amount paid for a superhero cape.

Julien’s also sold a Starfleet uniform which was worn by Patrick Stewart, in Star Trek: The Next Generation. It was sold off at $28,800. The auction also featured the Ghostbuster jumpsuit worn by Dan Aykroyd in Ghostbuster 2, in the year 1989. It was sold for $32,000 in the Julien’s auction.

About Christopher Reeve

Christopher Reeve was an American actor, writer, and director. He is mostly known for his role as Clark Kent in the Superman franchise. He was a critically acclaimed actor. Reeve suffered from a spinal cord injury that left him paralysed, in the year 1995. He is the founder of the Christopher Reeve Foundation, and the co-founder of the Reeve-Irvine Research Center, which worked for the betterment of those who suffer from spinal cord injuries.

