Archana Puran Singh revives her 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' days with a video as Miss Braganza

The coronavirus lockdown has given enough time to Bollywood celebs to spend time with their families and also look back at several memorable moments. Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh felt nostalgic as she took a trip down the memory lane and shared a video on social media enacting as her much-loved character Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Archana Puran Singh shares a funny video on TikTok

Archana shared a funny video on Tik Tok that revived some of the fond memories of the iconic film. In the funny video, Archana channeled Miss Braganza and throws shade at Mr. Malhotra which was played by Anupam Kher for not meeting her amid lockdown. In the clip, she can be heard saying, "Malhotra! I told you there would be a lockdown, still, you did not come to meet Miss Braganza. You are staying alone in this lockdown. Have you forgotten those college days? Malhotra, Miss Braganza is waiting for your call." The video was loved by fans and was widely shared on social media.

Amid lockdown, Archana Puran Singh is missing all those The Kapil Sharma Show days, travelling, trips, and also her old Bollywood days. This is evident from the number of throwback pics she has been sharing on her Instagram. Sometime back, Archana shared a throwback video of Kapil Sharma singing a song on the sets of The Kapil Sharma. The actress along with her husband and actor Parmeet Sethi even lent her helping hand and the two stepped out and feed the poor in their area. A video went viral on social media, shared by Nandini Sen, which showed the two serving food and asking people to maintain social distancing.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh has been uploading several posts and videos from her quarantine life at her Madh Island home. She recently shared a video of her helper who brought 'Jaam' for her. Sharing a one-minute long video Archana was seen conversing with her family helper. It was all a planned scenario that Archana had orchestrated to fool her husband.

