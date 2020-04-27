Archana Puran Singh Thanks Her Fans For 500K Followers On Instagram

Archana Puran Singh, who is a popular television presenter, is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram. The actor keeps entertaining her fans on social media with various videos. The Kapil Sharma Show judge also crossed half a million followers on Instagram.

Archana Puran Singh thanked her fans

She posted a video with a heartfelt message for her fans after crossing 500K followers on Instagram. The actor also apologised that she could not reply to her fans' messages personally as she gets more than thousands of messages every day but she tries to reply to each one as and when she can.

She looked extremely excited in the video and she also said that her fans are a part of her family. During the lockdown, she is also seen sharing some entertaining videos with her fans. Archana Puran Singh also posted a video of herself where she was seen dancing. The Kapil Sharma Show judge posted a video from her 1987 movie Jalwa

Archana Puran Singh is currently spending time at her Madh Island bungalow with her sons, husband Parmeet Sethi, and mother during the lockdown. She is also seen posting a series of videos with her maid Bhagyashri that have gone viral on Instagram. In one of her videos, her maid Bhagyashri was seen having a funny conversation with Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi.

