Iconic Bollywood Movies In Which Archana Puran Singh Played A Pivotal Character

Archana Puran Singh is a very well-known Indian television and movie actor. Lately, Archana has been in the news as she has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on India’s most famous talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh is a versatile actor and has been in the industry for over two decades now. Here are some of the iconic movies that Archana Puran Singh has played pivotal characters in-

Iconic Bollywood movies where Archana Puran Singh has played a pivotal character

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Archana Puran Singh played the character of Miss Braganza in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The lead cast of the movie includes Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol. The plot of the film revolves around Anjali, who was in love with her best-friend Rahul, but he had eyes only for Tina. Years later, Rahul and the now-deceased Tina's eight-year-old daughter attempts to reunite her father and Anjali.

Mohabbatein (2000)

Archana Puran Singh played the character of Preeto in Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein. The lead cast of the movie includes Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The plot of the film revolves around the battle of love and fear, between two stubborn men and their opposing beliefs and the outcome of the love stories of three couples.

Krrish (2006)

Archana Puran Singh played the character of Priya and Honey’s boss in Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish. The lead cast of the movie includes Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The plot of the film revolves around Krishna, who is forced by circumstances to use his superpowers and become the masked superhero Krrish, before getting drawn towards his lost legacy.

De Dana Dan (2009)

Archana Puran Singh played the character of Kuljeet Kaur in Priyadarshan’s De Dana Dan. The lead cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suneil Shetty. The plot of the film revolves around two ‘down on their luck’ men tries to kidnap a wealthy businesswoman's dog to demand a hefty ransom from her. Things go haywire when the dog goes missing.

Dolly Ki Doli (2015)

Archana Puran Singh played the character of the mother of the groom (Varun Sharma) in Abhishek Dogra’s Dolly Ki Doli. The lead cast of the movie includes Rajkummar Rao, Pulkit Samrat, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The plot of the film revolves around Dolly, a con woman who marries unsuspecting men and on the wedding night runs away with their money. On the case are a police officer and two disgruntled grooms.

