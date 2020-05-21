Archana Puran Singh Is On A Throwback Spree Lately And Her Instagram Is Proof

Archana Puran Singh is a popular actor known for her comedy roles in Bollywood movies. She is currently seen as a judge on a comedy show on Sony TV India, The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh is a very happy-hearted person and keeps the set cheerful and joyful with the team. At the Kapil Sharma Show shooting, the cast of the show engage themselves in a lot of fun things and keep themselves and the audience entertained. So, during the lockdown days, Archana Puran Singh is missing all those TKSS days, travelling, trips, and also her old Bollywood days. This is evident from the number of throwback pics she has been sharing on her IG. Here, we have compiled a few of those posts-

Archana Puran Singh on a throwback spree on IG

Archana Puran Singh posted this throwback video of Kapil Sharma singing a song on the sets of The Kapil Sharma. Have a look at this adorable BTS video that Archana posted on her IG, where we can see the hidden singing talent of the popular comedian-

#lockdown2020 #throwback #kapilsharmashow



@kapilsharma Thankyou for giving me so much Instagram content 😂😂

and.... you sing like a dream😍

feels as if all this happened in another lifetime #throwback



#TKSS #lockdown

stay home. stay safe

@kapilsharma @nehakakkar @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial

This throwback is from the party and celebration of 100 episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Have a look at her post and how she is missing all the parties and fun on sets. Watch the fun party video posted by Archana Puran Singh here-

#throwback Here we're celebrating 100 episodes of #TKSS Bindaas. Hugging each other. Dancing.💃 When we celebrate our next 100th episode we will probably be wearing 😷 😷😷 Well. I'll settle for that. The world needs to celebrate soon. Even if with masks on. I'm enjoying my time at home. No complaints there. But people need to work to feel normal again. Many are depressed sitting at home for so long. Let's hope it's back to normalcy sooner than later... BUT OF COURSE KEEPING SAFETY OF ALL WORKERS AND CREW FOREMOST IN OUR PRIORITIES.

Archana Puran Singh posted this throwback picture of herself where she can be seen sitting inside her vanity van. It seems like she is desperately waiting for those days to come back when they used to and get ready and shoot. Have a look at this post here.

Throwback. Woh vanity mein apne chehre ko dekhkar 'vanity' mein kho jaana... 🤔 Kya? Kabhi aisa hota tha? Kya? Kabhi aisa hoga? Kab? Aakhir kab? ... yeh shooting ki talab... woh set ka mahaul... nahin bhooloongi main. Nahin bhooloongi main. Jab tak hai jaan. Jab tak hai jaan.😁

#shootlife #missshootlife #missingset #TKSS #filmcrew

Here is another throwback post by Archana Puran Singh which is from a 1990’s photoshoot. Her caption gives away several anecdotes from the 90s era.

#throwback 1990's look. Photoshoot. @jayeshshethofficial Those days most photoshoots were done by either Jayesh Sheth or Rakesh Shreshta. And of course the inimitable Mickey Contractor.

Here with @therealkarismakapoor and the gorgeous Divya Bharti.❤ All three sported curly hair, the look of that decade.

The girls wore bright colours and I wore my favourite black! Still remember sobbing when I got the news of Divya passing away. She was such a sweet soul. And I went on later to play Karisma's evil step mom in @dharmesh.darshan beautifully directed RAJA HINDUSTANI for which I was nominated for a Filmfare Award. (Rekhaji got the award, not me!! )

#karismakapoor #photoshoot #rajahindustani #jayeshseth

Archana Puran Singh is also missing those days when she used to go on trips with husband, Parmeet Sethi. Here are some amazing throwback posts of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. Have a look at these adorable and lovely throwback pictures.

Sethi and his Sethaani 😁

When holiday pictures had no masks !

#throwback @iamparmeetsethi #switzerland🇨🇭 I wonder if post lockdown 2020 there will be any point left anymore of taking holiday pictures !🤔😭

Jab pyar kiya toh darna kya..🌹@iamparmeetsethi❤

And @pammi_bakshi_gautam was our official cheerleader 😁Remember those days Pammi? 😍 #lockdown2020 as old memories resurface, old photographs emerge from the closet... I think it was my birthday (since the cake is on my side of the table !) Waise agar cake ho, toh woh meri side par hi hota tha, hahahaaa, kyunki sabse zyaada main hi cake mein interested rehti thi🤣 😍 #throwback

Day 2 of #lockdown cleaned out the attic and discovered old (is gold) London street shopping pictures of @iamparmeetsethi and #me, young and madly in love❤ #oldmemories #londondiaries #travelphotography #streetshopping #ilovelondon

