Archana Puran Singh Surprises House Help With 2000 Birthday Wishes; Watch Video

Archana Puran Singh keeps posting hilarious videos with her house helper Bhagyashri on her Instagram account. This time as well Archana Puran Singh posted another video that features Bhagyashri. Apparently, Archana Puran Singh's followers on social media accused her of making only her helper Bhagyashri work on the house. But later in the video Bhagyashri clarified that she is not the only one who works in the house but the entire family does household chores.

In the video, Bhagyashri first talks about the benefits of staying at home. She also mentions that due to this, better connections are formed within the families. Archana Puran Singh's helper Bhagyashri also reveals that she has been working for the family for about 3 years and has been staying with them for 1 month.

They two of them also talk about Bhagyashri's birthday. Archana Puran Singh informed Bhagyashri that about 2000 people wished her on her birthday. Bhagyashri who looked surprised in the video thanked everyone for wishing her. Further, Archana Puran Singh told her that the people think she is only the one to do the household chores all day. But then Bhagyashri clarified saying that the entire family helps her to do the household work. She also added that people should not judge other's lives on the basis of 2-minute videos.

Archana Puran Singh posted the video with a caption saying "Conversations with Bhagyshri. Before #lockdown2020 there was less time to indulge Bhagyashri in her favourite pastime... TALKING!🤣 But now with so much time on our hands she's going full throttle😁 Before her bedtime she makes it a point every night to come and chatter away merrily! #quarantinelife #madhislandlife".

Here is a look at the video that Archana Puran Singh posted

Archana Puran Singh has been sharing a lot of videos amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The videos feature her husband Parmeet Sethi and their children Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi and her house helper Bhagyashri. Bhagyashri's videos are greatly enjoyed by Archana's followers. Recently, Anupam Kher during a video call also called Bhagyashri a "smart lady". Here is a look at the video here.

