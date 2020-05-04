Archana Puran Singh is one of the most prominent personalities in Bollywood. She is mostly known for her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she is the permanent guest. The actor has been posting several video and posts to keep her fans and herself entertained during this lockdown period. A recent video by Archana featured her husband who took a jovial dig at her.

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have a friendly banter, Archana's mom joins in

Due to Archana constantly recording something, her family members have now started calling her a video walla. Her husband Parmeet Sethi even joked that she should take up wedding order for videography. This banter continued further when Archana’s mother too joined in and supported her son-in-law during this conversation. Archana’s mom laughs uncontrollably as the husband and wife have their friendly banter with each other.

Archana’s mom then goes on to tell her that Parmeet must have seen some quality in her. Archana Puran Singh then tells her husband that her mom thinks he has high standards. To which Parmeet Seth replies saying that he had to once lower his standard, 30 years ago, hinting at their marriage. He further continues and says that despite being a defective piece he still has to accept it as there are no refunds in marriage.

Archana’s mom too joins in and says that one cannot repair or improve it either. The son-in-law and mother in law gang up on Archana Puran Singh and take such digs at her jovially and laugh it off. Currently, Archana Puran Singh and her family are spending their time in Madh Island at their bungalow with their sons.

