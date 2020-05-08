Archana Puran Singh’s Sweet Gesture On Her House Help Bhagyashree’s Birthday Is Adorable

The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh has made her house help, Bhagyashree, a lockdown star by sharing their entertaining videos on her Instagram account. Archana’s house help has been stealing hearts with her simplicity and innocence. Recently, on Bhagyashree’s birthday, Archana Puran Singh made the sweetest gesture ever. Read ahead to know all about it-

Archana Puran Singh’s sweet gesture on her housemaid’s birthday

It was Archana Puran Singh’s house help's birthday on May 5. The actor, while scrolling through her Instagram spotted Anupam Kher to be on the live chat. As Archana requested to join his live chat, Anupam Kher quickly accepted her request.

While chatting on Instagram live, in front of millions of their followers, Anupam Kher praised Bhagyashree. He said that she is a very smart lady and Archana Puran Singh made sure that she got the message. Archana posted a video of the scene taking place and also put an adorable and sweet caption for her.

After that, she went on to explain the birthday celebrations further in the caption. Archana Puran Singh can be heard also promising a present for Bhagyashree once the lock-down ends.

Archana Puran Singh and Bhagyashree’s hilarious and interesting conversations have kept fans entertained during this lockdown period. Their simple and fun banter is winning many hearts. Parmeet and Archana have also been receiving a lot of praise for treating their employees with so much respect and love.

Check out their more fun videos on Instagram-

