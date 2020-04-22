Are Alia Bhatt And Vikram Bhatt Related? Find Out The Answer Here

Alia Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The millennial started her career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year (2012), alongside debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia Bhatt has shined brighter with every film and has successfully created her own unique place in the hearts of the audience. Along with being a versatile actor, the choice of her movies is also a quality to be mentioned. Having played lead roles in movies like Gully Boy, Udta Punjab, Highway, and more, Alia Bhatt has proved her versatility and clarity towards her profession. However, fans often wonder if Alia Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt are related. Read ahead to know more:

Are Alia Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt related?

Alia Bhatt was born in March 1993, to one of the finest movie directors in the country, Mahesh Bhatt and actor, Soni Razdan. Director, Nanabhai Bhatt is her paternal grandfather. Alia Bhatt has an elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt, with the same parents. Alia also has two half-siblings, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt, born to Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife, Kiran. Indian movie producer, Mukesh Bhatt is her uncle, and actor Emraan Hashmi and director, Mohit Suri are her cousins.

On the other hand, Vikram Bhatt is also an Indian movie director, producer, screenwriter, and also an actor. He is the grandson of Vijay Bhatt, one of the pioneers of the Indian movie industry. Vikram Bhatt is the son of cinematographer, Pravin Bhatt. Vikram started his career at the young age of 14 years old, as he assisted director Mukul Anand in movies like Kanoon Kya Karega and Agneepath. Later, Vikram Bhatt worked under Mahesh Bhatt, for approximately two years. However, the two have only professional relational and no personal or blood relations. This proves that Alia Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt are in fact, not related to each other.

