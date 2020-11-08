Are Amrita Rao & Preetika Rao Twins? Know All About The Actor Siblings

Actor Amrita Rao who is known for her successful movies in Bollywood also has an actor sibling who has featured in some successful TV shows. Amrita's sister Preetika Rao has done lead roles in serials like Beintehaan and Love Ka Hai Intezaar. However many of their fans think of the siblings as twins. Read on to know 'Are Amrita Rao & Preetika Rao twins?'

Are Amrita Rao & Preetika Rao twins?

Actor Amrita Rao and Preetika Rao are one of the few actor siblings who look quite alike and are rumoured or confused as twin siblings. Even though Amrita Rao & Preetika Rao has pretty similar features with regards to their facial features and voice, but the actor siblings are not twins in reality. Bollywood actor Amrita Rao is famous for her work in movies like Ab Ke Baras (2002), Ishq Vishk (2003), Vivah (2006), Main Hoon Na (2004), Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008), and TV serial named Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai to name a few. She was recently seen in the movie Thackeray portraying the role of Meena Tai Thackeray.

Preetika Rao is an actress, model, film journalist as well as a singer. She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Aaliyah Haider in Colors show titled Beintehaa. She has also featured in Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Laal Ishq, and has also featured in few music videos singing some of the songs as well.

Amrita Rao's family

Amrita Rao's Instagram currently showcases pictures of the new member that just arrived a few days ago in their life. Actor Amrita Rao had married her longtime boyfriend Anmol, a Radio Jockey after seven years of dating on May 15th 2016. She and her husband RJ Anmol recently had taken to Twitter on November 1st, announcing the birth of their baby boy.

The 'Vivaah' actor is related to yesteryear actor Guru Dutt as well. According to india.com, Amrita Rao had revealed that the legendary Guru Dutt and her grandfather were second cousins. Amrita Rao further made an interesting revelation that she was inspired to become an actor after watching Guru Dutt's cult films as well as his impeccable performances. It was much later that Amrita Rao's grandmother told her how she also shares her lineage with Guru Dutt. Guru Dutt is known for delivering cult films like Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Pyaasa, Chaudvin Ka Chand and many more.

