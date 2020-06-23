Amrita Rao Decides To Forgo Rent For Five Months, Says 'many Tenants Have No Fixed Income'

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. A lot of people have been facing a financial crisis due to the loss of jobs and no work. Amidst this, a lot of people, including actor Amrita Rao have decided to forgo rent of tenants. The actor said that she wants to help people in the best of her capacity.

Amrita Rao to forgo rent amid Coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood actor Amrita Rao told a media portal that she is trying to help her tenants during the COVID 19 pandemic. The actor has decided to forgo rent of her tenants for the months of March, April, May, June and July. The actor further said that due to the lockdown, many people are facing a financial crunch.

Amrita Rao told a media portal that some of her tenants are in freelance professions like acting and cinematography. The actor further told that the pandemic is a dire situation for all. Moreover, she told the portal that since most of her tenants decided to be safe with their families back home, the situations called for her to be understanding.

The Vivah actor said that she wants to help everyone to best of her capacity. She further said that most of her tenants have no guaranteed monthly income and the pandemic has been stressful for everyone. However, the actor mentioned to the media portal that those who have a job should not use the lockdown situation as an excuse to not pay rent.

Amrita further said that people who are getting their monthly income as is, then they should be understanding as well. She further told the portal that people with a job should not use the lockdown situation as an excuse and harass the landlords unnecessarily.

On the work front for Amrita Rao

On the professional front, Amrita Rao was seen in Thackeray last. The movie was a biopic on Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. The movie was directed by Abhijit Panse and was received well at the box office. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the titular role in the film and was appreciated for his performance in the film. Apart from Nawaz, the film starred Amrita Rao, Prakash Belawadi, Sanjay Narvekar and Radha Sagar.

Image credits: Amrita Rao Instagram

