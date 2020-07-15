Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Trying To Patch Up Amid Marriage-trouble Reports? Post Suggest So

After days of rumours of a rift in their marriage, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa seem to have resolved their differences. Rajeev shared a screenshot of their video chat where both, he and Charu, seem happy. He even captioned the Instagram story update, "Hi Charu Hi rajeev" and added "to all our fans who love us unconditionally".

The couple's relationship status has been a subject of much speculation on social media as reports about them started making the rounds. The duo had unfollowed each other and deleted all the pictures clicked with each other including their fairytale wedding snaps. While rumour mills have been abuzz that the couple is planning to part ways, both Rajeev and Charu have opened up about their differences with entertainment portals.

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Sushmita Sen's brother claimed that someone is brainwashing Charu. However, Charu Asopa said that no one is brainwashing her and that she is mature enough to make her own decisions. She revealed that she has always been making her own choices. Asopa added that maybe Rajeev Sen is the one who is being brainwashed into deleting their pictures from his social media handles.

Adding that if Rajeev Sen thinks that she is gullible and can be influenced by people around her, she questioned why he left her to 'be on her own amid these tough times'. Charu Asopa said that this is a time where families should be there for each other. She revealed that Sushmita Sen's brother moved out a few days before their first anniversary and is currently in Delhi.

She added that it has been two months now and questioned the intentions behind his actions. Charu said that there is a lot that she can say about things that led to the incident and the issues in their marriage. The actor said that she does not want her personal life to be in the public eye. She further added that she does not want her 'personal life to become a part of people's gossip session'.

