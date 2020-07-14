Charu Asopa Hits Back After Husband Rajeev Sen's Claims, Says He Walked Out On Her

Due to their rift rumours, TV actor Charu Asopa and husband, Rajeev Sen have been in the news for a while now. The reports suggest that the couple did not even celebrate their first anniversary together and is currently living in separate houses. In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Sushmita Sen's brother claimed that someone is brainwashing Charu. The TV actor has now hit back and responded to Sen's claims.

Charu Asopa denies being brainwashed

Charu Asopa said that no one is brainwashing her and that she is mature enough to make her own decisions. She revealed that she has always been making her own choices. Asopa added that maybe Rajeev Sen is the one who is being brainwashed into deleting their pictures from his social media handles.

Adding that if Rajeev Sen thinks that she is gullible and can be influenced by people around her, she questioned why he left her to 'be on her own amid these tough times'. Charu Asopa said that this is a time where families should be there for each other. She revealed that Sushmita Sen's brother moved out a few days before their first anniversary and is currently in Delhi.

She added that it has been two months now and questioned the intentions behind his actions. Charu said that there is a lot that she can say about things that led to the incident and the issues in their marriage. The actor said that she does not want her personal life to be in the public eye. She further added that she does not want her 'personal life to become a part of people's gossip session'.

Charu Asopa previously alleged that Rajeev Sen has moved out of their marital home. Talking to a leading daily about the same, Sen said that someone is brainwashing her because she is 'simple and innocent'. He suspected it to be someone from Charu's 'huge friends' circle'.

Rajeev Sen stated that if he finds who the person behind this is, he would expose them and hit everyone with facts and pictures. He further said that if they are 'going to hit him', he is only going to 'hit back harder'. Addressing the actor's allegation, he questioned why he would move out of his own home and shared that he has one home each in Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai.

