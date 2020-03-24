The Debate
Disha Patani Bonds With Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna During Coronavirus Self-quarantine

Bollywood News

Disha Patani has been keeping busy and having fun while she is in Coronavirus quarantine making some fun videos with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

Disha Patani

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the social life of celebrities. They are seen indoors doing the things they love and using the time at their hands. While some are reading books, some are updating their fans with posting fun videos. Disha Patani resorted to making TikTok video with her rumoured beau’s sister Krishna Shroff.

In the video shared on Disha Patani’s TikTok account, Disha and Krishna Shroff are in their pyjamas. Disha looks at ease in her open hair and so does Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff. The video is their fun take on a popular dialogue.

The video starts by Krishna Shroff lip-syncing to, “Girls be like is she your girlfriend, girlfriend or you all just talking?". Disha Patani adds by following the lip-sync, “Girl if I kill you are you dead, dead or just not breathing?” The two then end the video with a chuckle.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani's Then And Now Picture With Team Will Leave You Stunned

Check out the fun video which was re-shared by a fan account

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911) on

Also Read | Disha Patani Is All Praise For Close Friend Tiger Shroff's Moves In 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

Disha Patani believes in updating her fans amidst the Coronavirus scare. Similar to many celebrities, she also made some videos to keep the time going. She shared two posts, in one, she is seen doing some outdoor exercises. Disha Patani knows how to have fun even in quarantine.

Disha spends her time in quarantine by making videos and memes of herself

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Wants To Know The Size Of Disha Patani's Dress; Read Reply

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Not Disha Patani's 'best Friend'? Actor's Weekend Update Claims As Much

 

 

