'Street Dancers' Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Groove On The Streets Of Bombay; See Pics

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor launched the trailer of their upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D today. The actors took to the streets of Mumbai to promote the film. A double-decker bus was booked for the actors to travel. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi impressed all the fans with their cool dance moves.

Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a sweatshirt which he paired with checkered trouser for the special promotional event. Shraddha Kapoor donned a black and white checkered skin-tight cold shoulder dress. Nora Fatehi was spotted in a white mini-dress with balloon-sleeve detailing. The makers chose a creative way to promote their film which had raised anticipation and excitement in the minds of the fans.

See pictures here:

Watch the Street Dancer 3D trailer here:

Street Dancer 3D trailer begins with Varun Dhawan saying “India aur Pakistan, chahe cricket mein mile ya dance battle mein, maza toh aaega”. Street Dancer 3D trailer also sees the dancing sensation of India Prabhudeva dancing to the hit song Muquabala Muquabala, which took viewers on a nostalgic ride. The trailer shows similarity with the Hollywood film Step Up 3 as the stars can be seen dancing in the water. Street Dancer 3D trailer takes the audiences on an emotional and funny roller-coaster ride. The video also puts light on the Indian and Pakistani immigrants in the US. Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana have also raised curiosity in the minds of the viewers about Street Dancer 3D by their performance.

About the movie Street Dancer 3D:

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’Souza. The plot of the film is based on the lives of street dancers. Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in prominent roles. The movie is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020.

