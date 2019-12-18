The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Street Dancer 3D' Trailer "exceptional" And "on Point"; Fans Get "goosebumps"

Bollywood News

Starring Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor, 'Street Dancer 3D' launched its trailer today. Read on to find out how the fans reacted to the trailer

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
street dancer 3d

Street Dancer 3D, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, has been making news ever since it was announced. After the first look posters being released by the leading stars, the fans were eagerly waiting for its trailer. The Street Dancer 3D trailer got launched on Wednesday, and fans have been expressing their opinions about it. Here are some of the fan reactions to the trailer of Street Dancer 3D.  

Read | Ananya Panday On How Kartik Aaryan & She React To Their 'relationship' Rumours

Read | Ananya Panday Gives Christmas Vibes In Cute Off-shoulder Dress, Watch Video

Fan reactions

According to reports, the principal photography for the movie began in February 2019 and got completed in July the same year. The movie will be a dance film directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Remo D’Souza, a popular choreographer, has directed dance films for Bollywood in the past as well. Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January 24, 2020.

Read | Shraddha Kapoor Looks Ravishing In This Poster From Her Next Film; Pictures Inside

Read | Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Varun, Shraddha's Film Takes On 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES