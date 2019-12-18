'Street Dancer 3D' Trailer "exceptional" And "on Point"; Fans Get "goosebumps"

Street Dancer 3D, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, has been making news ever since it was announced. After the first look posters being released by the leading stars, the fans were eagerly waiting for its trailer. The Street Dancer 3D trailer got launched on Wednesday, and fans have been expressing their opinions about it. Here are some of the fan reactions to the trailer of Street Dancer 3D.

Fan reactions

THE #StreetDancer3DTrailer is just TERRIFIC! 🔥❤️

The dialogues are powerful, the cinematography is on another level, the chemistry between the lead pairs is simply crackling and also it conveys a message.

TOO IMPACTFUL @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @remodsouza 💖🌟 pic.twitter.com/AeHDhfS5bG — SD3D TRAILER TODAY!💖🌟 (@rishxshraddha) December 18, 2019

Saw #StreetDancer3DTrailer and I must say = I*M*P*R*E*S*S*I*V*E

there is a complete different level confidence in #VarunDhawan and its only because this time he gets it right in terms of film selection #ShraddhaKapoor rocking as always #NoraFatehi and #PrabhuDeva adds more Charm — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 18, 2019

#StreetDancer3DTrailer is EXCEPTIONAL . Concept of India vs Pak dance battle is novel & very interesting. @Varun_dvn act & dance is looking promising ,@ShraddhaKapoor @Norafatehi adds oomph factor to the film.SURE SHOT SUPER HIT #StreetDancer3D @remodsouza https://t.co/4vKGTzzbej — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 18, 2019

I had a lot of expectations from #StreetDancer3DTrailer because it has all my favourite dancers in it ; but the trailer has more than what I expected . I literally got goosebumps while watching it . Can't wait to watch @streetdancer_ in theatre . — Mohammed Faisal ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ (@5sal1998) December 18, 2019

Everything is on point!! From Dialogue baazi to dance, action, and the best part the emotions❤️😭 I AM SOO INTO THISSSS!!!! #StreetDancer3DTrailer @Varun_dvn — TOHEED SAHEJ ˢᵈ³ (@dvn_toheed) December 18, 2019

According to reports, the principal photography for the movie began in February 2019 and got completed in July the same year. The movie will be a dance film directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Remo D’Souza, a popular choreographer, has directed dance films for Bollywood in the past as well. Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January 24, 2020.

