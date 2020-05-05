Are Tamannaah Bhatia And Pak's Abdul Razzaq Actually Tying The Knot? Here's The Truth

Link up rumours coming from the audiences is a regular affair for most Indian celebrities. Over the last few weeks, pictures of south Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia spending time with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq have been creating speculations about a possible wedding ceremony. However, it was revealed that the pictures are from the year 2017 which have resurfaced over time.

Is Tamannaah Bhatia getting married to cricketer Abdul Razzaq?

Rumours about Tamannaah Bhatia tying the knot have been all around the place since the last few days. The rumours started when pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia and Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq started doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, Tamannaah Bhatia and Abdul Razzaq could be seen posing with a few golden pieces of jewellery which made the people believe that the two will soon be getting married. However, after digging further into the matter, a leading entertainment portal realised that the pictures were clicked around an event that the two attended in Dubai in the year 2017. The pictures resurfaced now, giving everybody a wrong impression. The entertainment portal also reaffirmed that Tamannaah Bhatia is at home, following social distancing measures and not in Dubai.

Tamannaah Bhatia's take on constantly surfacing rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia had earlier revealed to a news portal that these link up rumours get annoying sometimes. She pointed out that sometimes it is a cricketer while in other instances it could be an actor or a doctor. She said that these rumours make her look like she is constantly on a husband-hunting spree. The actor also spoke about what she felt about love and the developments around it. She was of the opinion that she loves the idea of being in love but that will not make her appreciate the baseless rumours that come up out of nowhere. She said that she was not willing to tolerate them when they are related to her personal life.

Image Courtesy: Tamannaaah Bhatia Instagram

