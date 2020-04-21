Tamannaah Bhatia Extends Support To Over 10,000 Migrant Workers In Mumbai Amid Lockdown

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most influential stars working in the entertainment industry today. The actor has worked in South Indian and Hindi films. She enjoys a massive following of 10.5 million followers on Instagram where she has been sharing tidbits from her life in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, Tammanah has taken up a humanitarian agenda and partnered with a Mumbai based NGO named Letsallhelp to provide food to over 10,000 migrant workers in Mumbai.

Also read: How Tamannaah Bhatia stays fit during quarantine with yoga, amla juice and healthy meals

Tamannaah Bhatia helps migrant workers

Tamannaah Bhatia released a press commentary talking in detail about her initiative. The actor stated that the COVID-19 outbreak has affected the lives of millions. She advocated the methods of social distancing and talked about how it is the simplest way to contain the spread of the virus until a vaccine is in place. Tamannaah later shed light on how during this pandemic, migrant workers, who have lost their means of daily livelihood require support from people.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia tries her hand at making pancakes and the result looks delicious; see pic

She revealed furthermore that she has taken a pledge with NGO LetsAllHelp that no person goes to sleep hungry during the time of lockdown. In conclusion, Tamannaah Bhatia also urged people to come together and donate generously for the cause. As per reports, Tamannaah Bhatt has availed over 50 tonnes of food in order to cater to the needs of people living in slums, shelters and old-age homes.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia takes a trip down memory lane; shares video of her childhood photo album

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan': What to expect from his next with Tamannaah Bhatia

The wound is the place where the light enters you 🌏

-Rumi



Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity and strength with my family. We are all in this together!

#IndiaFightsCorona #9pm9minutes #StayHomeStaySafe #Heal pic.twitter.com/xaJMIFBn2B — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 5, 2020

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia sends a message of 'keep smiling in testing times' on World Happiness Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.