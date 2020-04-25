'Off To Club Bed': Tamannaah Bhatia Aces The Quarantine Pillow Challenge With A Gucci Belt

Adding to the list of 'harmless' challenges during the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus infections in the country is the quarantine pillow challenge which has taken the internet by a storm. Among the many celebs who have partaken in the social media trend, actor Tamannaah Bhatia seems to have aced the challenge as her latest Instagram update with the pillow challenge has gone viral. She shared a picture of herself wearing a pillow which is fastened on the waist with a Gucci belt.

The Baahubali actor gave a rather quirky caption to the post by describing how she's been feeling fancy but has nowhere to go. She said, "I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket!" which resonated with the weekend vibes we've all been looking forward to amid the lockdown.

Have a look:

The actor has been entertaining her fans through her social media updates while under self-isolation due to the lockdown. She has also shared recipes of immunity strengthening foods and exercising videos for her fans along with throwback pictures.

Recently Tamannah took up a humanitarian agenda and partnered with a Mumbai based NGO named LetsAllHelp to provide food to over 10,000 migrant workers in Mumbai. The actor had shared a post through her Instagram earlier this month and urged her followers to contribute to the cause of helping those who have lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown. As per reports, Tamannaah Bhatia has availed over 50 tonnes of food in order to cater to the needs of people living in slums, shelters and old-age homes.

Have a look:

