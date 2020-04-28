Tamannaah Bhatia Shares A Heartfelt Post On Three Glorious Years Of 'Baahubali 2'

Tamannaah Bhatia who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema has also appeared in several Hindi movies. The actor gained much recognition in Bollywood after she portrayed the role of Avantika in the movie Baahubali and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion. Recently, on the occasion of Baahubali 2 completing 3 glorious years, Tamannah posted a series of beautiful BTS pictures from the movie's set.

In the series of pictures, Baahubali 2 cast including Tamannaah, Rana Daggubatti, Prabhas along with director SS Rajamouli can be seen. The post also has a poster of Baahubali 2 with graphics of 3 years imprinted on it. In all the pictures, it is quite evident that the discussions between the shoot on Baahubali 2 can result in some good candid moments to capture.

Tammaanah Bhatia posted the picture with a heartfelt note cherishing her unforgettable experience on the sets of Baahubali 2. She wrote, “Can’t imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2 ❤️ Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true. A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day.🔥 (sic)”

Baahubali 2 was one of the most iconic movies that stood out with its promising star cast, unbelievable graphics and the ultimate box office records. On the occasion of Baahubali 2 completing three years, film analyst shared the box office records of the movie that make it evident how Baahubali 2 created a major benchmark in Indian cinema. The film features Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, Tamannah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, and Satyaraj in prominent roles. Helmed by S. S. Rajamouli, the plot revolves around an adventurous man who participated in ages-old battles between warring people. The super hit managed to bag whopping 8.1 stars on IMDb.

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] benchmarks... A record that remains unbroken to this day...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 8

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

₹ 350 cr: Day 12

₹ 400 cr: Day 15

₹ 450 cr: Day 20

₹ 475 cr: Day 24

₹ 500 cr: Day 34 pic.twitter.com/mBC13N2b9T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

