Miley Cyrus' Split With Liam Hemsworth Has Surprisingly Made NO Dent In Her NET WORTH

Miley Cyrus has been one of the most influential pop icons working in the music industry right now. She debuted in the entertainment industry first in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana which helped her gain mainstream popularity. Since then, Miley Cyrus has reinvented herself several times and entertained fans with her music. Below are the details about Miley Cyrus' net worth.

Miley Cyrus net worth details

The 27-year-old pop icon Miley Cyrus is the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus from Old Town Road fame and has evidently garnered a lot of success with both her singing and acting career. Miley Cyrus started off her career on a high note as she went on a sold-out tour only at the age of 16 which reportedly earned her $40 million. But this was evidently only the start as Miley Cyrus now has a reported net worth of $200 million and estimated earnings excess of $360 million.

In early August 2019, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth filed for a divorce. This shocked many fans as the two had only been married for a few months before calling it quits. As per reports, Liam Hemsworth has a total net worth of around $25 million. Liam had bought a house together in Malibu worth $6 million but was destroyed in the Malibu wildfire and resulted in losses.

Reports suggest furthermore that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had filed a prenup which was reportedly worth over $100 million. Thus, this reportedly helped in easing out the divorce procedure as financials were not heavily involved during the process. As per reports, the two individuals have separated without putting any sorts of financial burden on one another, thus not harming the overall net worth of each other.

