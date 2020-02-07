Sonam Kapoor Follows Father Anil Kapoor’s Footsteps; Here’s Their Combined Net Worth

There are two Kapoor families in Bollywood. One of them is Raj Kapoor’s family and the other Kapoor family is Anil Kapoor’s family. Anil Kapoor often refers to his family as the ‘other’ Kapoor family. Several members of this ‘other’ Kapoor family are actors of the Hindi film industry. Sonam Kapoor is one of them and she has garnered herself a lot of praise for her acting skills. Read on to know more about the combined net worth of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s combined net worth

Anil Kapoor is one of the most famous actors of Bollywood. He has been featured in several blockbuster films over the decades. The actor has, over the years, earned a lot from his films, and is one of the richest actors of Bollywood. His daughter is also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. She is not only known for her films but also for the collection of her luxury cars.

Even Anil Kapoor has a grand fleet of cars which includes Mercedes Benz S400, which is priced at 1.28 Crore; Mercedes Maybach S500 which is priced at ₹10 crores. Their collection also includes Audi A8L, Mercedes Benz S Class, Lamborghini Gallardo, and a Land Rover Range Rover Sport which are worth 6 crores approximately.

Apart from this, the Kapoor family also won a fashion brand named Bhane. This leads to speculations that Sonam Kapoor’s net worth, as of 2020, is ₹71 crore. Anil Kapoor’s assets lead to speculations that the actor’s net worth is around ₹85 crore. This makes their combined net-worth approximately ₹156 crores.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 rom-com Zoya Factor. The film featured Dulquer Salman in the lead role and managed to do well at the box-office. Anil Kapoor was last seen in Pagalpanti, which received mixed reviews from the fans and critics.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

