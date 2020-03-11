Shahid Kapoor Bumps Into Hockey Star Sardar Singh As He Sweats It Out For 'Jersey'

Actor Shahid Kapoor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Jersey. The actor is taking rounds of the gym as he is trying to build the strength of an athlete. The actor bumped into the former Indian Hockey player Sardar Singh, who then gave the actor some best wishes for his upcoming movie Jersey.

Soon-to-be cricketer meets former hockey star

According to an article in a leading entertainment portal, the two met at the gym as they were sweating it out. Sardar Singh took a picture with Shahid Kapoor and posted it on his Instagram. Sardar can be seen in a full-sleeves white t-shirt along with some blue shorts. Shahid, on the other hand, is wearing a completely black outfit.

In the caption of the post, Sardar Singh wrote that it was good to meet Shahid Kapoor. He also praised and appreciated Shahid's workout at the gym. Lastly, he added best wishes for Shahid for his upcoming movie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sardar Singh (@sardarsingh8) on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

The article talked about how the Kabir Singh actor has been busy with the shooting of the cricket-based movie Jersey. It also claimed that Shahid shot some scenes in Chandigarh. He has also been coming to Mumbai to spend some time with his family. The article also talked about how Shahid's father and actor Pankaj Kapur had shared that the movie has finished 50% of its shoot.

Jersey will be released on August 28, 2020. It is a remake of the Telugu movie with the same name starring Nani. Shahid Kapoor's Hindi remake also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Arvind and Dil Raju.

Source: Sardar Singh Instagram

