Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Arjun Bijlani Shares His Last Chat With The Late Actor

TV actor Arjun Bijlani recently revealed on his social media that some days before Sushant Singh Rajput's death, he had felt that something must have been haywire with the actor. He said he had also checked upon him through a WhatsApp message. The actor also shared a heartfelt post for the late actor along with the screenshot of their last chat. Arjun's last message to Sushant Singh Rajput was revealed to be, 'Hope all is well with you.'

Also Read: RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sapna Bhavnani Slams Bollywood, Says 'no One Is Your Friend'

Arjun Bijlani shared his last chat with the late Sushant Singh Rajput

Arjun Bijlani mentioned in the caption on how this was his last message for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor revealed that he had felt something was amiss before sending the message. He added that he will always remember the fond memories that he had spent with the Kedarnath actor. Arjun shared an emotional statement on his caption wherein he said that Sushant always said that he will write history.

Also Read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Arjun Bijlani added how Sushant Singh Rajput is in a happier place now and that there will be a lot of changes that will happen because of him. The Naagin actor's last conversation with the late actor will surely make fans teary-eyed. Take a look at Arjun's post in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Pooja Bhatt Asks To Not 'trivialise' Someone's Decision

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement

The MS Dhoni actor was found dead on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment. The late actor's publicist also shared his official statement after his unfortunate demise.

It said that ''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced cult show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel, Three Mistakes of My Life. Sushant also earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of the iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with the biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former World Cup-winning Indian cricket captain. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was also amongst the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Amit Sadh Shares A Note; Says 'Will Regret All My Life'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.