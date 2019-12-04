Arjun Kapoor "absolutely The Right Choice" For Panipat, Says Producer Rohit Shelatkar

Panipat producer Rohit Shelatkar in an interview with a media portal spoke about the casting of the film Panipat. He also spoke about the constant comparison that has been done online between Arjun Kapoor's character Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ranveer Singh’s character Peshwa Bajirao. Read on to know more about this interview.

Rohit Shelatkar talks about producing Panipat

Panipat has been one of the most awaited releases of 2019. The film piqued the audience’s interest right from its inception. Panipat is set to release on December 6, 2019. In an interview with a media portal, Rohit Shelatkar, the producer of Panipat, spoke about producing the film and the casting of Arjun Kapoor for the period drama. Rohit Shelatkar is a London-based pharma magnet and Panipat marks his debut as a producer in Bollywood.

In the interview with a leading portal, Rohit was asked about the constant trolling Arjun Kapoor faced online due to his portrayal of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film. The trailer of Panipat led to people comparing the looks of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Actor Ranveer Singh had played the role of Peshwa Bajirao in the film Bajirao Mastani. While commenting about this comparison and the trolling, Rohit Shelatkar said that Arjun Kapoor was absolutely the right choice for the role. Rohit further explained that Arjun really fits the role and he is also an exceptional actor.

Rohit Shelatkar also explained that Arjun Kapoor fits the role not only because of his physical aspects but due to his performance in the film. A lot of people will praise him for his work in Panipat added the producer. Rohit continued by stating that Arjun and Kriti Sanon were their first choices for the roles. In fact, all the actors were first choices, which rarely happens, he added. In the interview, Rohit also described Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's performance as incredible. Panipat is set to release on December 6. The film has been directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist in the film.

