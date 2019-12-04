Malaika Arora's Witty Comment About Beau Arjun Kapoor Has Fans In Splits; Read Here

Malaika Arora has been in the headlines ever since making her relationship official with actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun have been giving major couple goals to all the Bollywood fans for quite some time now, and they often make news from stepping out in the media glare together, be it to weddings, red carpet events, grand parties, or a simple cosy dinner date. As for last night, Malaika Arora graced her presence at the star-studded 6th edition of the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards – a night that was all about style and glitter.

Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor a "diva"

The actor walked the red carpet in her fashionable best as she stole the spotlight yet again in a sheer grey and white ensemble before taking home the 'Diva of the year' award. During Malaika Arora’s award-winning speech, VJ Sophie Choudry playfully mentioned how everything that Malaika Arora put her hands on turns into a diva and immediately her beau Arjun Kapoor's pictures popped on the screens at the stage. Malaika Arora reacted with a witty response saying that Arjun Kapoor is, in fact, a bigger diva than she is. Fans online could not stop praising her for her clever response.

What is next for the Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen in an item number for Vishal Bhardwaj's film Pataakha. The fashionable diva was seen grooving to the number titled Hello Hello, crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. In one of her recent interviews, Malaika had even expressed her interest in venturing into production. As for her beau Arjun Kapoor, the actor is currently neck-deep busy with the promotions of his upcoming action-drama Panipat, which comes out this week. The promotions involve travelling from cities to cities to doing sit-down interviews. Arjun Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film.

