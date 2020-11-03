Malaika Arora Shows Us How To Beat The Monday Blues, But Bestie Rahul Has Other Ideas

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is a yoga enthusiast and her Instagram account is proof to it. She keeps the Monday spirits high by sharing different yoga poses on Instagram. Recently, she shared a picture while performing the Pyramid Pose and shared its benefits. She also wrote about the importance of the pose and how one could deal with Monday blues by performing it.

Malaika Arora performs 'Pyramid Pose' to beat Monday blues

Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself in a blue fitness attire as she performed the Pyramid pose. Malaika Arora shares different yoga poses every Monday. Today, she shared about the 'Parvottanasana'. In the caption, Malaika Arora wrote how one could perform it easily at home. Malaika Arora explained how one could perform the yoga pose by facing downward and bringing your right foot forward to the inside of the right hand. She further wrote how one can draw the left foot at 45 degrees pointing to the shorter edge of the mat.

After the heels are assigned, one can reach the arms behind the back and clasp each elbow. This posture should be held for 10 to 15 seconds for a fitter posture. The Pyramid Pose has several benefits including calming the brain and flushing the sinuses with mild inversion. The spine stretches while the legs and spine are strengthened by this post. This also helps aid digestion and elongate the hamstrings.

Several fans and followers of Malaika Arora left a comment under her picture. Malaika Arora's best friend and actor Rahul Khanna left a hilarious comment under the actor's picture that made her laugh out loud. He referred to Malaika Arora's pyramid yoga pose and called it the 'checking if they dusted the bottom shelves pose'(sic). On the work front, Malaika Arora is seen as a judge on reality TV show India's best dancer.

