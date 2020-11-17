Malaika Arora Shares Vacation Pic With Kareena & Taimur, Calls It 'Mountain Bliss'

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted celebrating silent Diwali with Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika, who is also a close friend of Kareena, were also seen in the hill station with the Khan family. On November 17, Tuesday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also penned a sweet caption for the mother-son pair. She wrote, "Mountain bliss ♥ï¸ #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala". Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram post.

Malaika Arora's photo with Taimur and Kareena

In this Instagram post, Malaika Arora can be seen gazing at Taimur Ali Khan as the little munchkin sat on his mother's lap. Kareena Kapoor Khan posed smiling at the camera. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' dancer sported a checkered jacket clubbed with white turtle neck tee. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black zipper and track pants.

She accessorised her travel look with a huge framed pentagon sunglasses. Taimur Ali Khan also gave fashion goals. He donned a grey sweatshirt that had USA's flag design with simple black pants. In the background, one can see a splendid view of the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. This picture was clicked at Illiterati Books & Coffee, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and popular personalities commented on Malaika Arora's Instagram post. Actor Sophie Choudry and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped hearts on the dancer's post. One of the fan accounts on Instagram commented, "Awwwwww how sweet pic thank you @malaikaaroraofficial for sharing â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Another user added, "@malaikaaroraofficial and @kareenakapoorkhan mam u both always look lovely â¤ï¸". One of Malaika Arora's followers wrote, "My tai n bebo ♥ï¸". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun & Malaika in Dharamshala

Kareena Kapoor Khan flew to Dharamshala with son Taimur Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan, as the latter was busy filming his upcoming movie, Bhoot Police. Malaika Arora also came to Dharamshala as her beau Arjun Kapoor is also a part of the cast of Bhoot Police. Recently, a video went viral on social media, wherein Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala.

