Arjun Kapoor's Best Scenes From 'Gunday' That You Must Check Out; See Here

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular contemporary Bollywood actors. One of his films with striking dialogues and romance is Gunday. The actor even took to his Instagram recently to remember how it has been six years to his film, Gunday.

Along with Arjun Kapoor, other actors like Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were also an eminent part of the film. Listed below are some of Arjun Kapoor's best scenes and dialogues from his hit film, Gunday:

READ:Arjun Kapoor Shares 'Gunday's' BTS Images Of Priyanka Chopra And Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor's best scenes and dialogues from his hit film, Gunday

READ:Salman Khan Groomed Arjun Kapoor, But Equation With Him Has Strained Now: Boney Kapoor

1) Arjun and Ranveer's confession to Priyanka

This is one of the funniest yet romantic scenes in the film. Priyanka comes to Arjun and Ranveer's house where both the men are fast asleep. She throws water on them and they wake up and point guns at her. They later tell her how they both are madly in love with her.

READ:Arjun Kapoor's Best On-screen Pairs That We Would Definitely Love To See In A Movie Again

2) Priyanka's sassy behavior

This is one of the comedy scenes where Priyanka comes to the men's washroom. The two men are baffled and confused upon seeing her. She tells them to do what they were doing and walks out in style.

3) The Calcutta loverboys

This is another popular scene from the film. This is where the two lover boys admit to each other of their intense love for Priyanka. The scene is full of romance and music.

4) The hatred between the two brothers

This is a tragic scene where the two brothers hate each other because of Priyanka. Their intense love for her causes hatred and rivalry between them. The scene takes an ugly turn as the brothers are about to get into a fight.

READ:Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Spend 1st Valentine's Day Together Post Being Insta Official?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.