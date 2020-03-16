Arjun Kapoor Puts Up A Note In Support Of Neha Dhupia, Says She Deserves Benefit Of Doubt

Neha Dhupia has been the talk of the town for quite some time now as she was mercilessly trolled for making a comment on television reality show, Roadies Revolution. Arjun Kapoor is amongst other actors who recently put a post in support of Neha Dhupia. He was of the opinion that she must be given the benefit of doubt in such a situation.

Arjun Kapoor’s post in support of Neha Dhupia

A number of people from the film industry have been coming out in support of Neha Dhupia as the trolls against her have been going wild. Arjun Kapoor put up a post on his Instagram story where he wrote in support of Neha Dhupia. He had written in block letters that people must not get carried away by trolling as it might probably affect somebody’s sanity, life, and family. Arjun Kapoor also spoke about how opinions tend to differ from person to person.

He especially shed light on violence and said that it is wrong in every way. He also agreed that preaching something for effect, without thinking about consequences is wrong. Arjun Kapoor was of the opinion that at this moment Neha Dhupia must be given the benefit of doubt. He also spoke about how a good meme is something that everybody enjoys. However, he asked the people to pause and think about how far a meme has gone. Arjun Kapoor has ended the note by asking the people to spread love and not hate. Have a look at the note here.

Angad Bedi’s support for wife Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi recently put up five pictures with wife Neha Dhupia as a reply to the trolls. He has mentioned in the caption that these are his five girlfriends, in reference to the infamous comment by Neha Dhupia on Roadies Revolution. Have a look at the post put up by him here.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor and Neha Dhupia Instagram

