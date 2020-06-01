Shraddha Kapoor To Rajkummar Rao: Actors Who Played Mysterious Roles On Screen

With time, Indian Cinema has evolved over the years. From typical Saas-bahu sagas, and high-voltage melodramas Bollywood films have shifted gears to varied genres over the past years. Today, actors do not shy away from essaying grey or mysterious roles in films unlike before. In fact, mysterious characters offer a lot of suspense to the viewers which is unpredictable and can be highly entertaining. In the past decade, several Bollywood stars have pulled off some really mysterious character effortlessly. Let's take a look at the list.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor: Times When The 'Baaghi Actor Promoted Her Films Fiercely On Social Media

Bollywood Actors Who Played Mysterious Roles On Screen

Shraddha Kapoor -Stree

Shraddha Kapoor stunned the nation when she played this mysterious role in Horror Comedy-drama titled Stree. Helmed by debut filmmaker Amar Kaushik, Stree is a supremely entertaining and successful movie. Based on the concept of an evil spirit of a woman who abducts only men from a small village, Stree is a must-watch movie. Shraddha Kapoor pulled her mysterious character beautifully and till the last scenes keep the suspense alive of her role.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Style Evolution From Her Miss India Days Till Now Is Simply Unbelievable

Rajkummar Rao - Judgementall Hai Kya

Rajkummar Rao is an actor par excellence. This Bollywood actor has the ability to pull off any character with the utmost ease. Rajkummar Rao played an exceptionally mysterious role in Judgementall Hai Kya. He played a complete psycho in the movie, but until the last minute, you wouldn't have guessed that he's a cold-blooded murderer. Rajkummar Rao's performance in Judgementall Hai Kya is truly spectacular.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Movies That Feature An Ensemble Cast: See Full List

Sonakshi Sinha - Ittefaq

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha's first thriller mystery was Ittefaq by Abhay Chopra. Sonakshi played a mysterious role of Maya in the thriller flick. A woman who speaks something else and says something else. She's accused of her husband's murder in the movie. Sonakshi Sinha shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time in Ittefaq and did a splendid job.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Movies In Which She Played A Passionate Singer, See Full List Here

Urvashi Rautela - Great Grand Masti

When talking about mysterious characters there's no way we miss out mentioning about Urvashi Rautela's mysterious character in Great Grand Masti. The stunning diva Urvashi Rautela played a glamourous ghost in the comedy film. Though Urvashi Rautela's character initially seemed very flattering, but the way it changes through the course of the story is interesting to watch.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor To Kriti Sanon; These Bollywood Divas Aced The 'Marathi Bride' Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.