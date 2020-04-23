Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Deepika Padukone Was All Smiles In This Photo From School Days

Deepika Padukone, who is known for her good looks, acting prowess and a charming personality, was no less than a diva during her school days either. In a throwback picture that the actor shared, Deepika Padukone looks absolutely gorgeous. The actor studied at Sophia High School. With flawless skin and a low ponytail, Deepika Padukone can be seen in her school uniform in the pic. The actor is all smiles as she can be seen receiving something from the staff. Check out Deepika Padukone’s throwback picture here:

The actor also goes on to treat fans with her adorable childhood pictures on her social media handle. Deepika Padukone had earlier shared pictures of her teacher's remarks, which reads as "Deepika is very talkative in class" while the other one said that the actor used to daydream in class. Check out a few more childhood pictures of the actor.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in the much-awaited film ’83. The film is a biopic on India's incredible cricket World Cup victory in the year 1983. Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev. The film was expected to hit the silver screens this year; but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film has been put on hold.

