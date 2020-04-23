Arjun Kapoor Shares A Lockdown Advice By Kareena Kapoor Khan With A Hilarious Twist

Arjun Kapoor is known to show off his quirky side on social media. He often goes to post pictures with quirky comments and also leaves hilarious comments on his friends' posts. And the actor has done it again. Arjun Kapoor recently shared an advice given by his co-star which will leave you laughing in splits.

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Insta stories to share a piece of lockdown advice given to him by his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and also went on to giving it a hilarious twist as he involved her husband Saif Ali Khan. He also wrote saying that Kareena Kapoor Khan always gives him the best advice. Check out the hilarious post here.

Arjun Kapoor has been in the limelight for his relationship with actor Malaika Arora. The two have been dating for quite some time now and from what it looks like, they're in a happy space.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor's Unmissable Throwback Pic Has Him 'hanging Out' With Will Smith

On the work front

Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing the silver screen alongside Parineeti Chopra in the film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film was supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film has been delayed. The makers of the film also released a statement revealing the same.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

Also read | Times When Arjun Kapoor Shared Some Splendid Stills From 'Panipat'

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Strikes Again, Hilariously Trolls Prajakta Koli's Instagram Post

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Gets Candid About Issues He Faced Before Making His Bollywood Debut

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.