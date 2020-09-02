Arjun Kapoor And Disha Patani Share Glimpses Of Their Pawfect Time With Their Pet Dogs

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to share a video of his dog. In the video, Arjun Kapoor’s dog was seen rolling on the floor as the actor captures it candidly. Arjun Kapoor’s dog Max is often spotted stealing the limelight on the actor’s Instagram feed. Disha Patani also posted a series of video of her dog Bella.

In the videos, Disha Patani’s dog was seen adorably playing around in the house. Disha Patani also added the song I Love You Baby by Surf Mesa to the video. Disha Patani is often seen capturing her dog Bella candidly as she cuddles with her or plays around the house. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani’s Instagram stories.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor to star in horror-comedy

On the work front, starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, an upcoming spooky comedy film Bhoot Police is slated to begin work by the end of 2020. The two actors will be sharing screen space for the very first time. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the upcoming horror-comedy will be produced by Ramesh Torani and Akshai Puri.

The director, Pavan Kirpalani, shared that Ramesh Torani and Akshai Puri are more than excited to bring up the spooky adventure comedy on the big screen, for the audience to experience thrills and laughs at the same time. He added that the team was glad to have actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh on board. Their characters in the film will be brand new. Pavan Kirpalani further said that they are planning to begin shooting by the end of 2020.

Disha Patani's version of 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha'

On the social media front, Disha Patani is quite active on Instagram, entertaining her 39.4 million followers. She recently took to Instagram to share a fun video with the viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap song. Here, the actor can be seen pulling off different verses of the song with her two dogs, Goku and Bella.

While Disha played the lead, her dogs were seen in supporting roles. She gave a few dramatic expressions while dubbing for the viral song. Disha wore a white tank top and light makeup. She also grooved to the music. Several fans have commented on the viral video. Many of them mentioned how hilarious they found Disha Patani’s version of the video.

