Disha Patani's Picture With Pet Dog Makes Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff 'love-struck'; See Pic

Actor Disha Patani recently shared a 'pawdorable' picture on social media. On September 1, Tuesday, she took to Instagram handle and posted a picture of her with her dog Goku. Quick to react to her post was her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, who dropped a love-struck emoji in the comment section. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's comment on Disha Patani's photo.

Disha Patani's Instagram post

In this picture, Disha can be seen holding her dog Goku's face. She stunned in an offwhite coloured dress with black floral design print. She was styled in a nude makeup look. Check out the actor's photo.

Fans call Disha 'cutest'

Not only Tiger Shroff but several netizens and followers have reacted to Disha's post. Many have dropped hearts, while some penned adorable comments. One of the users wrote, "Goku â£ï¸â£ï¸â£ï¸ u both r soo cute deeshu", while another wrote, "ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ that black beautyâ¤ï¸". Chef Kelvin Cheung and Krishna Shroff also dropped a love-struck emoji in the comment section. Take a look at more comments below.

Disha Patani's version of 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha'

On the social media front, Disha Patani is quite active on Instagram, entertaining her 39.4 million followers. She recently took to Instagram to share a fun video with the viral Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song. Here, the actor can be seen pulling off different verses of the song with her two dogs, Goku and Bella.

While Disha played the lead, her dogs were seen supporting roles. She gave a few dramatic expressions while dubbing for the viral song. Disha wore a white tank top and light makeup. She also grooved to the music.

Several fans have commented on the viral video. Many of them mentioned how hilarious they found Disha Patani’s version of the video. Personalities like Siddharth Mahadevan and Shaira Ahmed Khan, amongst others, have also dropped a few words and emoticons expressing how the dubbed video cracked them up. Check out the video below.

