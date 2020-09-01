Arjun Kapoor On Resuming Work Amid Coronavirus: 'Grateful To Be Working Again'

With lockdown restrictions being eased down by the government and several stars returning to work, it seems that Arjun Kapoor is elated to be back on the sets while adopting the new normal. The actor who was happy to get back to work after a long hiatus shared a picture from the sets of debutant director Kaashvie Nair’s untitled film where he thanked the production house for making filming possible again.

Arjun Kapoor feels happy to be back on sets

The actor shared the picture on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying his time on the set with other crew members. While captioning the post, the Ki & Ka actor wrote that he is very happy to be back on the set and feels like thanking Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Bhushan Kumar, and John Abraham for making filming possible again for the film. The actor later expressed his feelings of facing the camera after a long break and wrote that everything felt seamless & organic because of all the effort behind the scenes. At last, he wrote that he is grateful to be working again, slow and steady under the right guidelines. He asked his other co-actor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Neena Gupta to wrap up the shooting soon.

Read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor And Others Wish A 'Happy Onam' Through Adorable Posts

Read: Anushka Sharma And Arjun Kapoor Celebrate International Dog Day With Their Pet; See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “Smash it chaach.” Followed by Siddhant was Rakul Preet Singh who commented with smiling emoticons under the post. Tahira Kashyap also poured in her blessings for the actor under the post.

Sometime back, the actor shared pictures from his shooting sets in the film city on his Instagram story which described the safety measure adopted by the people on the sets. In the picture, the actor gave a glimpse of a signboard which mentioned about keeping a safe distance from each other by “6 feet or 2 meters''. Apart from this, the actor also flaunted the other equipment which was sanitized and cleaned well before being put to use. Apart from this, in the picture, fans can also see the camera’s being wrapped in a safety covering for the safety of the crew members.

Read: Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor To Share Screen In Upcoming Horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'

Read: Arjun Kapoor Resumes Work, Shares Glimpse Of Precautionary Measures Adopted In Film City

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.