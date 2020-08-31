Disha Patani Asks 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', Makes Dubbed Video With Adorable Pet Dogs

Actor Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to share a fun video with the viral Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song. In the video, she is seen pulling off different verses of the song with her two dogs, Goku and Bella. The actor’s fans have dropped a few praising words for her as they love the adorable twist and dramatic expressions. The short musical piece was originally made by musician Yashraj Mukhate using a dialogue exchange between Kokilaben and her two daughters-in-law, Rashi and Gopi.

Disha Patani asks ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’

Actor Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to share a sweet video of herself dubbing to the ‘Wo Rashi Thi’ rap song. In the video posted, the actor can be seen dubbing for Kokilaben’s part in the song created by Yashraj Mukhate. She has also quirkily included her two pet dogs, Goku and Bella, who seem to play a pivotal role in the dubbed video.

Disha Patani is seen giving a few dramatic expressions while dubbing for the viral song. She appears in a white tank top and light makeup while she lip-syncs to the lyrics. She is also seen enacting the entire scene with proper expressions while her pet dogs play Rashi and Gopi. She also grooves to the music during the most melodious part of the song.

In the caption for the post, Disha Patani has added the hashtag asking her followers the burning question, ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’. She has also put an ‘observing’ emoticon at the end, indicating that she has been probing into the matter. Have a look at the video on Disha Patani’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have mentioned how hilarious they find Disha Patani’s version of the video. A few of her friends from the film industry, including Siddharth Mahadevan and Shaira Ahmed Khan, amongst others, have also dropped a few words and emoticons expressing how hilarious they find the dubbed video. Have a look at few of the comments on Disha Patani’s post here.

