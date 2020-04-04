Arjun Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez Poke Fun At Vicky Kaushal As He Cleans His Fan; Watch

Just like other celebrities who are taking to their social media accounts to share their updates with fans, Vicky Kaushal, on April 3 shared how he has now begun doing the household work all by himself. In his post, Vicky Kaushal is seen cleaning his house fan with a piece of cloth. Not to miss how Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline take a dig on the former.

Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez poke fun at Vicky Kaushal

After enjoying a peaceful sunset at home with his mother, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal is now seen cleaning his fan with a piece of cloth. In the caption, he said, "Thought I’d interact with my fans today. #quarantinelife (sic)". After which, his fellow friends in the industry- Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon poked fun at him by dropping fun comments. Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez & Kriti Sanon's fun comments

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor shared a cute heart-melting throwback photo with sister Anshula Kapoor amid Coronavirus lockdown to entertain his fans. In the caption, the Panipat actor calls his sister - 'Partner in Crime'. And says, 'Isolating Together since 1990'.

Jacquline Fernandez offered her prayers to all those suffering from the virus and all those risking their lives to keep the people safe. The actor is seen playing the piano with utmost dedication. Through the video, Jacqueline also says that she is missing her family during this tough time and that she only has her four cats with her, for now, to pass time during the quarantine.

