Sonali Bendre Shares An Adorable Video That Explains A pet Dog's Perspective On Lockdown

Those who follow actor Sonali Bendre on social media already know that she is a proud pet owner and loves her dogs. Recently, Sonali Bendre shared a sweet video on her official Instagram page to spread some positivity during the Coronavirus lockdown. The video tried to explain a pet's perspective on the whole Coronavirus pandemic and asked pet owners to find solace in their pets during the lockdown.

Sonali Bendre shares an adorable video that explains a pet's outlook on the COVID-19 pandemic

Above is the video that was recently shared by Sonali Bendre on her official social media page. In the caption for the post, Sonali Bendre wrote that if her pet could talk, she would probably be saying the same things that were mentioned in the video. The video features a picture of a pet dog whose mouth has been animated to make it seem like he/she was talking. At the beginning of the video, the talking dog says that it was petrified and afraid, as it did not understand why its mom was suddenly always inside.

The dog then mentioned how its daily naps were cut short and how it could no longer sneak onto its mom's bed. It was also sad about the fact that the mailman no longer showed up. However, the dog soon realized the upside of having its mom at home.

The dog then talked about how it got to play fetch all day long in the backyard and got to spend a lot more time with its owner. Finally, the dog mentioned that it did not understand why its owner was staying at home so much, but it was happy about it, as pets would thrive if their owners spent more time with them. The video then tells pet owners that during this difficult time, they all can depend on man's best friend for company and comfort.

