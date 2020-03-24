Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif's Comments On Ananya Panday's Curfew Post Are Hilarious

On March 22, every Indian citizen was following the Janta Curfew which was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Along with citizens, even celebs were seen abiding by this safety measure. Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday was one of them.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared with fans how she spent the day of Janta Curfew with her family. In the picture, Ananya Panday can be seen posing alongside her sister Ryasa who is holding a plate of homemade cookies. The duo is all smiles in the picture. Ananya Panday wrote how she spent the day of Curfew at home baking cookies with her sister. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also mentioned how Ryasa did all the work while she only danced in the kitchen and ate cookies. Have a look at the post shared by Ananya Panday here:

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans started praising the diva for using her quarantine productively. However, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor dropped the wittiest comment on Ananya Panday’s post. The hilarious comment posted by Arjun Kapoor is making fans laugh out loud.

Arjun Kapoor wasn’t the only Bollywood actor to comment on Ananya Panday’s post. It seems that after looking at the picture of chocolate cookies even beauty queen Katrina Kaif started craving for it. She asked Ananya Panday to send some for her.

What is next in store for Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday has many interesting projects lined up for her. She will be next seen on the silver screen alongside Ishaan Khatter in the movie Khaali Peeli. Ananya Panday will also pair up with south star Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s Pan-India feature film. The diva will also join hands with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled movie.

