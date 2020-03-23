Arjun Kapoor Indulges With Fans On Instagram, Discusses Movie Recommendations And Food

Arjun Kapoor is evidently one of the most influential actors working in the Hindi film industry right now. With over 11 million followers on Instagram and over 6 million on Twitter, Arjun has built a strong presence on social media. Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has found its footing in India, various Indian celebrities have taken to their Instagram and shared videos of them practising self-quarantine and social distancing. Arjun Kapoor also has used this time to interact with fans through his social media handles.

Arjun Kapoor indulges in fan conversations

Arjun Kapoor has taken to his Instagram stories and turned it into a way to stay in touch with his fans while he is in home quarantine. Be it movie recommendations or sharing his favourite food items, Arjun Kapoor is sharing his likes and dislikes with his fans. Check out his Instagram.

Image courtesy - Arjun Kapoor Instagram stories

Arjun Kapoor seems to be enjoying Instagram's polling feature. Besides this, the actor has also been posting a number of messages in his social media, urging people to understand the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic along with sharing heartfelt messages about the same. Check it out below -

Play your part, don’t be a corrupt citizen. Be the difference between the stupid & the smart. Try and respect what’s happening around you and be thankful you have a chance to help in your own way. pic.twitter.com/sSSTSNDjfs — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 20, 2020

🐕 Day Afternoon...

Animals are safe from the COVID 2019 virus,

so be kind be decent be human & stop leaving them stranded at a time like this... pic.twitter.com/JypmrztSo7 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 21, 2020

