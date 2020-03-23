Times When Janhvi Kapoor Posted Adorable Photos With Her Brother Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is known to be quite protective of his sisters. Many of us have seen Arjun Kapoor’s bond with his sister Anshula Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on the actor’s Instagram handle. Take a look at the pictures of Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor that prove that their bond has strengthened with time.

Adorable pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted walking the ramp with brother Arjun Kapoor at an event that happened in Kolkata. The Kapoor siblings were seen donning ethnic outfits by Anamika Khanna and they both looked stunning in the outfits. The Dhadak actor took to her Instagram and posted a few pictures with brother Arjun Kapoor.

On the occasion of Diwali, Janhvi Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor visited Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office and attended the special Diwali puja. Later, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture with her brother Arjun Kapoor. The actor looked stunning in green lehenga while Arjun Kapoor was looking handsome in a white kurta which he paired with pyjama.

The 23-year-old actor posted a picture with Arjun, Anshula, and Khushi Kapoor on the birthday of Arjun Kapoor. The actor also captioned with a heartfelt message wishing Arjun Kapoor a very happy birthday. Before this, Janhvi and Arjun also made an appearance together on Karan Johar's chat show.

On the professional front

Janhvi Kapoor will soon share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming film titled Roohi Afza. Apart from this, she has many other projects lined up which include Dostana 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. In his next project, he will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh.

