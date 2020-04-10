Arjun Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Adorable Pics Together Are All Things Fun

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have become fan favourites ever since their appearance together in the periodic drama film 'Panipat'. The actors have posted various pictures together on their Instagram handles. Have a look at a few of the adorable pictures of Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor here.

Times when pictures proved that Arjun and Kriti look great together

1. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon can be seen posing all dressed up in the picture. Kriti Sanon can be seen dressed in a bright pink traditional saree while Arjun Kapoor can be seen wearing a dark blue tuxedo. Kriti Sanon can also be seen wearing traditional golden earrings. The stand out element in the picture is the goofy expression of Kriti Sanon.

2. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon can be seen having a fun moment in this picture. He can be seen giving her a bunch of candy floss packets. In this picture, Arjun Kapoor can be seen on his knees and giving out the packets. She can be seen dressed in an all-white attire while he is wearing a pair of black pants and a buttoned-up hoodie jacket.

3. Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor can be seen in the iconic Titanic pose. Kriti Sanon is wearing a blue maxi dress in the picture along with a jacket. She can also be seen wearing brown Kolhapuri chappals with the attire.

4. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon can be seen in candid moments in the pictures posted here. The two have been captured having a conversation in these pictures. In the second picture, they can be seen casually posing for the camera. What most people seem to like about the pictures as they have expressed in the comments section, is how natural they are around each other.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

