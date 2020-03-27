Arjun Kapoor Shares 21-day Lockdown Movie List To Pass Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Coronavirus outbreak has not only taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the world but also compelled Bollywood celebs to spend time indoors and practise social distancing. It is not surprising to see the stars of Bollywood indulge in a new activity every day to keep themselves occupied and also entertain their fans. Speaking of which Arjun Kapoor on Thursday shared a big list of movies with fans to watch amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Arjun Kapoor shares his 21 days lockdown movie list

Now that PM Narendra Modi has appealed for a 21 days lockdown in the country, citizens are requested to be home to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Bollywood celebrities are time and again sharing their updates to keep their fans entertained. To keep himself occupied at home, Arjun Kapoor shared a big list of his recommended movies for his fans to watch while they are self-quarantined. Check out the post here.

Arjun Kapoor, who is an all-time active member of social media, left his fans impressed with his yet another post on Thursday morning. The actor is seen with a face pack on and makes goofy expressions in the video. Actors Katrina Kaif, Nimrat Tasneem Kaur Qureshi have also dropped their comments on his video. Check it out.

