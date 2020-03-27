The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Arjun Kapoor Shares 21-day Lockdown Movie List To Pass Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Bollywood News

Bollywood celebs are self-quarantined & are keeping fans updated with their activities at home. Arjun Kapoor has shared 21days movie list to watch amid lockdown

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

The Coronavirus outbreak has not only taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the world but also compelled Bollywood celebs to spend time indoors and practise social distancing. It is not surprising to see the stars of Bollywood indulge in a new activity every day to keep themselves occupied and also entertain their fans. Speaking of which Arjun Kapoor on Thursday shared a big list of movies with fans to watch amid the Covid-19 lockdown. 

Arjun Kapoor shares his 21 days lockdown movie list

Now that PM Narendra Modi has appealed for a 21 days lockdown in the country, citizens are requested to be home to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Bollywood celebrities are time and again sharing their updates to keep their fans entertained. To keep himself occupied at home, Arjun Kapoor shared a big list of his recommended movies for his fans to watch while they are self-quarantined. Check out the post here. 

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur opts for 'Plan B' amid lockdown; Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor react

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor shares hilarious viral video, says he wants to be more like this person

Arjun Kapoor, who is an all-time active member of social media, left his fans impressed with his yet another post on Thursday morning. The actor is seen with a face pack on and makes goofy expressions in the video. Actors Katrina Kaif, Nimrat Tasneem Kaur Qureshi have also dropped their comments on his video. Check it out. 

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Are All Happy Faces Whenever They Are Together

Also Read | Here Are Some Goofy Pics Of Arjun Kapoor Making Funny Faces To Cheer You Up

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
US SURPASSES CHINA IN COVID19 CASES
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
COVID-19
COVID-19 PATIENT IN PUNJAB RECOVERS