The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Arjun Kapoor's Best Close-up Pictures That His Fans Should Not Miss

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular contemporary actors. Here are some of his close-up pictures to drive away your midweek blues. Read on.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor swept people off their feet with his memorable performance in his debut flick Ishaqzaade. There was no looking back since then. His chiselled abs and raw magnetism impress his fans. The Namastey England actor dons every role with utter grace and sways the audience with his realistic portrayal of his characters,

Besides, he is quite active on social media. Kapoor keeps his fans updated by sharing posts on his official page. Therefore, we have compiled some of his best close-up pictures that you must check out.

Arjun Kapoor’s best close-up pictures

1. Hilarious selfie with Rakul Preet Singh

Arjun Kapoor shared a funny picture with Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh. The duo can be seen giving funky poses. They are shooting for a film together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

2. Formal look

Kapoor has opted for a classic formal look in this picture. He has donned a crisp blue shirt, tie, and a blazer. With blue as a dominant shade, Arjun Kapoor has matched his outfit with Gandhi frames.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

3. Joker

The actor looks quite hilarious in this picture. He has painted his face in white, blue and red colours like a joker. Moreover, he is giving dull expressions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Are All Happy Faces Whenever They Are Together

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Shares Hilarious Viral Video, Says He Wants To Be More Like This Person

4. Rocking the jacket

Kapoor looks quite cool here. He has paired a brown tee with a denim jacket and blue jeans. In the caption accompanying the picture, he has written about kick-starting the new year and a new decade. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur Opts For 'Plan B' Amid Lockdown; Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor React

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Shares 21-day Lockdown Movie List To Pass Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WARD BOY OF PRIVATE HOSPITAL IN PATNA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS