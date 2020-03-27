Arjun Kapoor's Best Close-up Pictures That His Fans Should Not Miss

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor swept people off their feet with his memorable performance in his debut flick Ishaqzaade. There was no looking back since then. His chiselled abs and raw magnetism impress his fans. The Namastey England actor dons every role with utter grace and sways the audience with his realistic portrayal of his characters,

Besides, he is quite active on social media. Kapoor keeps his fans updated by sharing posts on his official page. Therefore, we have compiled some of his best close-up pictures that you must check out.

Arjun Kapoor’s best close-up pictures

1. Hilarious selfie with Rakul Preet Singh

Arjun Kapoor shared a funny picture with Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh. The duo can be seen giving funky poses. They are shooting for a film together.

2. Formal look

Kapoor has opted for a classic formal look in this picture. He has donned a crisp blue shirt, tie, and a blazer. With blue as a dominant shade, Arjun Kapoor has matched his outfit with Gandhi frames.

3. Joker

The actor looks quite hilarious in this picture. He has painted his face in white, blue and red colours like a joker. Moreover, he is giving dull expressions.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Are All Happy Faces Whenever They Are Together

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Shares Hilarious Viral Video, Says He Wants To Be More Like This Person

4. Rocking the jacket

Kapoor looks quite cool here. He has paired a brown tee with a denim jacket and blue jeans. In the caption accompanying the picture, he has written about kick-starting the new year and a new decade.

Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur Opts For 'Plan B' Amid Lockdown; Varun Dhawan & Arjun Kapoor React

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Shares 21-day Lockdown Movie List To Pass Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.