Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Visit Kareena Kapoor's House To See Newborn; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her baby boy, on February 21 and got discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Looks like the new mommy in town has already got guests at home to visit her little bundle of joy. On February 23, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted outside Bebo's residence as they made a joint visit to her house. While Kapoor wore a red-checkered t-shirt, Arora kept it chic in her jacket. The two stars took a moment and individually posed for the paps. However, they left for home in separate cars.

Arjun-Malaika visit Kareena's home

Apart from Arjun and Malaika, Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samiera also made a visit to Bebo's house. After they left, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were spotted outside Khan's building. The Lootcase actor pulled off a grey tee and Soha wore a printed tunic. It was on Tuesday afternoon when the shutterbugs captured a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby in the car. Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were also spotted in the car.

Bollywood's lovebirds Saif and Kareena welcomed their newborn on February 21 and soon the former issued a statement on the news and confirmed that the mother and baby were doing fine. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in his statement. The duo was also papped in 2016 after they gave birth to their first child, Taimur.

The Angrezi Medium actor's friends had already started sending in gifts before her child's arrival. While Poonam Damania gifted a huge hamper that included a swaddle and some gifts, Bebo's friend, Ritakshi sent her some gorgeous bedcovers for Taimur Ali Khan. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan was spotted with some gifts in his hand, whereas a video of a man carrying a huge blue and pink hamper to the duo's house surfaced on the internet. Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra, Karisma, Riddhima Sahni, and many others wished the couple.

