Kriti Sanon Announces 'Bachchan Pandey' Wrap: 'Made A Film In Between Echoing Laughter'

On Monday morning, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and announced her schedule wrap with Akshay Kumar for the upcoming movie, Bachchan Pandey. Kriti shared a picture with her co-star and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. The actor mentioned that the schedule for this movie was one of the bestest, most fun, and the most memorable ones she's had so far. She added, "Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughter, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family."

Kriti continued that it was surely the saddest goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace and remarked that she will again meet the team soon. "Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinemas," she concluded. In the upcomer, Sanon will be seen essaying the role of Myra. Kriti and Akshay Kumar were in Jaisalmer for over a month and it was on Saturday when the former returned to Mumbai. However, Bachchan Pandey release date is not yet announced by the makers.

Kriti announces Bachchan Pandey's schedule wrap

Bachchan Pandey cast also includes Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. Apart from this, on Sunday night, the Luka Chuppi actor also broke another big news. She will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy titled Bhediya, opposite Varun Dhawan. More so, the movie is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022. Directed by Amar Kaushik, who has previously helmed movies like Bala and Stree, Bhediya is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti Sanon has a slew of movies in the pipeline. On February 10, she announced another outing titled Ganapath and mentioned that she is super duper excited for this one. She added that she's once again teaming up with her very special, Tiger Shroff. In the movie, she will be seen playing the role of Jassi, a fierce woman, who loves to ride a bike. In her first look motion-poster, Kriti donned loose trousers and teamed them with a crop top. Sophie Choudhry, Hrithik Roshan, Aasif Ahmed, Nupur Sanon, Varun Sharma and many others complimented her new look.

